This Sunday, July 14, the protagonist is sport, with different international confrontations in the tennis, cycling and football with the Euro Cup and the Copa America. The agenda starts early in the morning and ends at night, with the Colombia vs Argentina match.

The sporting event includes the following events: in cycling, stage 15 of the Tour de France, the men’s tennis final at Wimbledon, the final of the international football tournament of the European Championship between England and Spain, and finally the title race for the Copa América with a final between Colombia and Argentina.

Stage 15 of the Tour de France

Stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 14, will be broadcast from 6 a.m. in Colombia. The 197.7-kilometer route runs from Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille.

The nearly 200-kilometer cycling competition can be seen from Colombia on Caracol Television starting at 6 a.m.

The Queen Stage can be seen from 10 am on Canal RCN.

Other international servers such as ESPN and Disney + will broadcast Stage 15.

Wimbledon: Djokovic vs Alcaraz

Early in the day, with broadcast at 8 am local time in Colombia, it will be possible to see the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Spain’s Carlos Acaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

The match can be watched on platforms such as ESPN, Disney + and Star +

Euro Cup Final: Spain vs England

After a morning of tennis and cycling, the afternoon’s excitement is dominated by football, starting with the Euro Cup final at 2 p.m. Colombia time.

The broadcast of the Spain vs England match, which will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin (Germany), can be seen through the ESPN channels or on the Disney + platform.

Copa America Final: Colombia vs Argentina

This Sunday’s sporting day closes with the Copa América final at 7 p.m., which will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Colombia vs Argentina match will be broadcast on Caracol Televisión, Canal RCN, or on alternate channels such as DirecTv.

