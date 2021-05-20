Wimbledon wants the 2021 edition to be the starting point for the return to normality in tennis. Although it has already been guaranteed that there will be 25% of the total capacity in the stands, from the All England Club they hope that the lifting of the restrictions will help more public than that established 25% can attend. For this reason from the organization of the tournament they point out that they could put more tickets on sale next June.

In statements collected by the British newspaper The Independent, the organizers of Wimbledon defend the possibility of exceeding 25% capacity. “While the health and safety of our guests remains the highest priority, lThe relaxation of the third phase of restrictions and the positive results of the investigations in events do not make us confident that we can increase our capacity for Wimbledon this year by more than 25% that we set up last month. “

Wimbledon argues that the new measures could help more public go to the All England Club to watch the games. “This confidence is based on the recovery of the rule of meetings of six people inside restaurants since May 17 and the indications that in the fourth stage these limits could be lowered in sports stadiums “.

Despite this, Wimbledon assumes that, in the event that this option of hosting more public is not possible, they will respect the 25% rule of aforor. “We understand that there is still a lot of discussion between the Government and public health authorities on this matter over the Indian strain, and we will remain flexible. at our request to react accordingly. “