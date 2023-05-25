Alcaraz seeded no. 1, followed by Medvedev and reigning champion Djokovic. For the Roman it will (hopefully) be the return after the 2021 final

Ariadne Nardi

The entry list of the most prestigious and coveted tournament of the season has been announced: Wimbledon. All the big names in the racket are present, except for Rafa Nadal who, as announced in the press conference held last week at his academy in Manacor, will miss most of the season to probably return at the end of the year, on the occasion of the Davis Cup. To benefit from his forfeit, the Russian n.98 of the world ranking Roman Safiullin, who took his place in the draw.

Despite this, Spanish tennis appears to be in excellent hands, as the n.1 seed of the event is covered by Carlos Alcaraz, fresh back to the top of the world rankings. Behind the 20-year-old from Murcia we find the winner of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Daniil Medvedev, and the reigning champion of the Championships Novak Djokovic, chasing his eighth title on grass in SW19. Fourth, however, among the favourites, the Norwegian Casper Ruud, followed by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the irreverent Danish talent Holger Rune and the Russian Andrey Rublev.

THE BLUE — For now, there are five Italians appearing in the main draw of the third Grand Slam of the season. Here is Matteo Berrettini who, stopped last year by Covid-19, will return for the first time to compete in the Slam in which he reached the final in 2021. The Roman, still struggling with the second degree injury to his oblique abdominals, announced in recent weeks that will be back active for the season on grass. For him, preparation for the prestigious Major will begin on grass in Stuttgart, on the occasion of the Boss Open, of which he holds the title. At Wimbledon there will also be Italy’s n.1 Jannik Sinner, seeded n.8, Lorenzo Musetti, n. 18 of seeding, Lorenzo Sonego and Marco Cecchinato. Finally, pay attention to Matteo Arnaldi, seventh among the alternates and therefore just six places from entering the main draw.