By Rik Spekenbrink

Only removing the white-blue-red flag or the letters ‘RUS’ after their name was insufficient for the organization of Wimbledon. It was briefly considered to sign or pronounce a statement against the Kremlin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But that would be unworkable for the tennis players from Russia and Belarus. So the tournament brought clarity yesterday. There is no room on the sacred grass for players from both countries this year. Not even if their name is Daniil Medvedev and number 2, or who knows, soon they will be number 1 in the world again.