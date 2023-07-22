Paris (Reuters)

World number one Carlos Alcaraz defeated David Goffin 4-6 6-4 «10-8», in his first appearance after winning the Wimbledon Championships, to lead Spain to a 1-1 draw with Belgium in the Hopman Cup for mixed team tennis today.

The transition from the grass courts, where he won his second Grand Slam title at the All England Club last Sunday, to the clay courts of Nice, France, was not smooth in his debut tournament.

Alcaraz, 20, played his first match in the tournament, after Belgian Elise Mertens beat compatriot Rebecca Masarova 7-6, 2-6 (10-5), to give Belgium a 1-0 lead.

Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, lost his serve twice to lose the first set to his veteran opponent.

Goffin, ranked 111 in the world and who defeated Alcaraz in their last meeting before the Hopman Cup, broke his opponent’s serve at the start of the second set and succeeded in strengthening the break.

But Alcaraz came back in the score to tie 3-3, before going ahead to win the set and pushing the match into a swinging tiebreak, in which he overturned his 4-0 deficit to win the match.

Alcaraz and Masarova, who replaces the injured Paula Badosa, will play Goffin and Mertens in the mixed doubles match later.

Spain faces the Croatian team tomorrow, Saturday.