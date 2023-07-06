A girl has died and eight others were injured in Wimbledon, southwest London, after an out-of-control Land Rover crashed into a primary school building. The driver, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of having caused the death of the child due to her dangerous driving.

Ambulances, firefighters and police rushed to the scene to handle what was described as a “major collision”. According to what was specified by the metropolitan police, the incident is not treated as an episode of terrorism: “an investigation is underway to understand all the circumstances of what happened”. Some of the injured are in critical condition.

The school caters for girls aged between 4 and 11 and is located just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the famous tennis tournament.