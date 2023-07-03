In the days leading up to the start of the tournament, the Wimbledon tennis court exudes a charm all of its own. Because the qualification for the Grand Slam classic is outsourced to the neighboring district of Roehampton, there is a pleasant calm before the storm on the pitches, in the stadiums and in their surroundings.

Before the competitions start this Monday, before more than 40,000 spectators daily crowd the aisles and stands before consuming en masse strawberries and whipped cream, the venerable AELTC, the All England Lawn Tennis Club, is dressing up. There is sweeping, watering and mopping, there the lawns and hedges are trimmed. And everywhere you can feel this tense anticipation of the high point of the tennis year.

The players usually spend these days sweating on the training pitches – and talking. About their ambitions, their draw, the appeal of this oldest tennis tournament in the world. The best of them have to face the international media representatives, the others can. And this time almost everyone is confronted with an additional topic that threatens to disturb the prevailing calm.

Because unlike a year ago, Russian and Belarusian players are also at Wimbledon this time. Which automatically brought to London those questions that have been following the tennis tours of men and women for quite a while now. How are the professionals of both countries reacting to the constant questions about the war that their home countries are waging against Ukraine? How do they behave when it comes to direct duels with Ukrainian women (Ukrainian men do not compete in Wimbledon)? How does the audience react? And what impact does all this have on the competitions in the end?



Anastasiya Potapova already trains in a jersey of the Moscow football club Spartak Moscow

:



Image: Instagram/anapotapovaa



Last year, Wimbledon was the only tennis tournament in the world to oppose the decision of the ATP and WTA players’ associations and excluded all participants from Russia and Belarus. As a result, no world ranking points were awarded at the Grand Slam tournament. In March, the organizers then gave in, but without hiding their gnashing of teeth at this decision. “It was the right course,” said a statement at the time, which was worded in a passive-aggressive manner that press releases rarely find.







The “significant sanctions” imposed by the professional tours, including the “real prospect of our membership being terminated”, would have forced the British tennis association LTA to reinstate the Russians and Belarusians. Behind the scenes there is talk of a fine of one million dollars, which was reduced by around half after the buck.

There are now nine Russian and three Belarusian players among the women, plus five and one respectively among the men. Before starting, they had to sign a declaration that they would refrain from war propaganda and would not receive any financial support from their home countries. Also, like all tournaments these days, they compete as neutral athletes, with no flags or national colors.

However, it is doubtful that all this will help to calm the situation. In Paris there were boos against Ukrainian players who refused to shake hands with their Russian or Belarusian opponents after the match. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Tennis Association has now announced that it wants exactly this behavior from its athletes, even if it shouldn’t be an obligation.

The situation is also so complex because the picture given by the Russian and Belarusian professionals is by no means uniform. There are pros like Darja Kassatkina, who has distanced herself from her home country like no other Russian player and repeatedly expresses understanding and sympathy for her Ukrainian opponents. Like Andrei Rublev, who, like Kassatkina, has lived in Spain for a long time and publicly opposed the war of aggression early on.







There are those who are largely silent on the subject, like Daniil Medvedev. The world number three from Russia only stated on Saturday that he was “fundamentally for peace” without referring to Russia. And then there are those like Anastasiya Potapova, who wore a jersey from the Moscow soccer club Spartak Moscow a few months ago, supposedly as a provocation.

The field of tension that has occupied tennis for so many months has now also reached Wimbledon. However, how much it shapes the tournament also depends on whether there are direct duels between Ukrainians and Russians or Belarussians. In the first round there are none. But that could just be the calm before the storm.