London – The journey of stops in the round of 16 Matthew Berrettini at the Championships: opposite world No. 1 Carlos Alcarazthe 27-year-old Roman has to give up in four sets after just over three hours of play.

Arrived at Wimbledon with very few matches on his legs, back from the tears of Stuttgart where he was badly beaten by Lorenzo Sonego, Berrettini played evenly for about an houras long as his physical conditions allow it.

Then the match against the Central turned out to be a prohibitive mismatch for the blue, already a finalist here in 2021 (3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3). Thanks above all to Alcaraz, who for the first time in three participations reaches the quarter-finals on the London lawns.

The 20-year-old from El Palmar (Murcia), who was eliminated in the last 16 at Wimbledon by another Italian, Jannik Sinner, will face the Danish contemporary in the next round Holger rune, winner in four sets over the 32-year-old Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 6-3). Balance sheet in perfect equality in direct clashes, one victory for each side, but no precedent on grass.