Three Azzurri in the decisive round of the Wimbledon qualifiers, with the main draw starting on Monday 3 July. Gigante, Bellucci and Arnaldi (victorious in the derby with Gaio) advance to the decisive challenge while the race of Nardi and Zeppieri stops. Gigante, number 254 in the world, defeated the Canadian Diallo, overturning the underdogs that gave the latter the favourite, 6-4 6-4. Now for the Roman in the next round there will be the French Mayot, number 180 in the world, who defeated Duckworth today. Bellucci also ahead, who defeated his opponent 6-4 6-4, the Belgian Collignon: for him there will be a match against the Swiss Stricker, seeded number 10 in the draw. Arnaldi also did well, defeating Federico Gaio 7-5 6-4 in the derby: for him in the decisive round there will be a challenge with the left-handed Portuguese Ferreira Silva who was defeated by Zeppieri at Roland Garros in the same phase of the draw. However, for Matteo, even in the event of a defeat, there would be an excellent chance of being fished out as a lucky loser in the event of a forfeit in the main draw, as he is seeded number one in the qualifiers.