The same “no” to the Russians and Belarusians by Wimbledon for participating in the 2022 edition was once said to us Italians too. And in between, there is always a war. It was the year 1946, the Second War had just ended, with millions of deaths and many unfinished business. The wounds, the anger, the pain are too fresh. And so sport also did its part, unwillingly or willingly, in a way that recalls what is happening today. Almost 80 years later.