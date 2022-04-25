After the requests of n. 8 in the world to find an agreement to play the Grand Slam on the grass check the hypothesis frozen points by the tennis associations. And the former 13 in the world, enlisted with Ukraine: “They did well to exclude you”
In the week that the Russians and Belarusians were banned from Wimbledon, Rublev and Potapova win on their respective circuits. Twist of fate, which highlights the controversy raging on the subject even more. Andrey Rublev is very upset by the situation but you know, war does damage even beyond the battlefield. He does it in relationships, even among those who were once colleagues and are now “enemies”.
#Wimbledon #Russians #Dolgopolov #attacks #Rublev
Leave a Reply