Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic today at Wimbledon in the men’s singles final. The Spaniard, world number 3 and defending champion, faces the Serbian, number 2 in the ranking, who is chasing his eighth title on the London grass and, in the rematch of the 2023 final, is aiming for the 25th Slam of his unparalleled career. The appointment is on Centre Court at 2pm in London (3pm in Italy with live coverage on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW) for the final act of the Championships.

On a special day, the princess is also expected in the Royal Box

Kate Middleton, on her second official outing after undergoing surgery in January and being diagnosed with cancer in March. The presence of Prince William’s wife makes the date on Centre Court even more special.

Alcaraz, fresh from his triumph at Roland Garros, is looking for his second Slam title in the space of a month and aims to retain the sceptre of king of Wimbledon he conquered a year ago. Djokovic, fresh from right knee surgery for meniscus injury sustained in Pariswants back the crown of the All England Club ‘worn’ 7 times, the last in 2022.

In the semifinals, Alcaraz got the better of Russian Daniil Medvedev, who offered the best of his repertoire in the quarterfinals to overcome Jannik Sinner. Djokovic, after resting due to Alex De Minaur’s forfeit in the quarterfinals, defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti in 3 sets in the semifinals. The Serbian reaches the final after saving energy: for a 37-year-old, albeit a champion, a detail not to be overlooked if one considers that on the other side of the net there is a 21-year-old phenomenon.

In the 2023 final, Alcaraz scored his second victory in 5 direct confrontations. After the disappointment of a year ago, Djokovic took partial revenge by winning the last 2 challenges and moving to lead 3-2 in the head to head. The Serbian won on hard court in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati and then prevailed on the synthetic court in Turin in the semifinal of the ATP Finals. Today, on the grass of the Centre Court, the rematch of Wimbledon.