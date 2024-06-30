Jannik Sinner makes his debut today, July 1, at Wimbledon 2024. The Italian, world number 1, makes his debut in the first round of the Championships facing the German Yannick Hanfmann, number 95 in the ATP ranking. Sinner, chasing his fifth title of the season after his triumph in the ATP tournament in Halle, arrives at Wimbledon in ideal conditions.

Sinner’s debut

“I’m ready,” said the 22-year-old from South Tyrol, who has just secured the first title of his career in a grass tournament. Against Hanfmann, the world number 1 won the only direct confrontation: the two tennis players faced each other in 2023 in the first round of the US Open, Sinner won in 3 sets leaving just 5 games to his rival.

Today’s match is the third scheduled on Court 1, where the program begins at 1 p.m. local time (2 p.m. in Italy). The first match on Court 1 is Kovacevic-Medvedev, followed by the women’s match Bektas-Sabalenka. Sinner will therefore start play in the late Italian afternoon, presumably no earlier than 6 p.m.

The other blues on the field today

On the Centre Court, the program will open at 1:30 p.m. local time with the debut of the reigning champion: the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number 3 in the world, faces the Estonian Mark Lajal. On the secondary courts, from 2 onwards, play begins at 11 a.m. local time, 12 p.m. in Italy.

On court number 3, the blue Jasmine Paulini faces the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second match. Following, Martina Trevisan against Madison Keys. On court number 4, Sarah Errani closes the day’s program against the Czech Linda Noskova. On number 5, however, in the fourth and final challenge it’s your turn Lorenzo Sonego against the Argentine Mariano Navone.

On field number 12, Matthew Berrettini he will be involved in the second match against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. On pitch number 18, in the last of the 4 announced matches, Matthew Bellucci seeks the feat against the American Ben Shelton.

On field number 15, at midday Italian time Matthew Arnaldi faces the American Frances Tiafoe. At the same time, on court number 16, Fabio Fognini challenges the Frenchman Luca van Assche.

Wimbledon on TV, schedule and times

The Wimbledon tournament is live exclusively on Sky and streamed on NOW. Two reference channels: Sky Sport Tennis (203) where all the matches on Centre Court will be broadcast, and Sky Sport Arena (204), with the other most interesting challenges. In addition, 6 dedicated channels, renamed for the occasion Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 (from 252 to 257), for all the other courts.

On Sky Sport it will be the richest and most complete edition of Wimbledon ever: in fact, there will be around 750 hours of live programming on 10 channels: Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport channels from 252 to 257, renamed for the occasion Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6, as well as Sky Sport 4K. The 6 Sky Sport channels from 252 to 257 will be dedicated to all the other challenges on the various pitches of the All England Club.