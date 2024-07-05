Jannik Sinner flies to the round of 16 of the men’s singles at Wimbledon 2024. The Italian, world number 1, easily beats Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round by 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in 1h36′. The 22-year-old from Alto Adige does not concede anything to his rival with a solid performance: 11 aces, 35 winners and only 15 unforced errors.

Sinner opens the match with 2 breaks, quickly flying to 4-0 and mortgaging the first set which is archived in 21′.

The second set, however, is balanced. Sinner does not concede any break points to his opponent, who manages to stay in the match until the tenth game: ahead 5-4, the Italian takes advantage of the chance for the break that is worth the second set (6-4).

Kecmanovic feels the blow and immediately loses his serve at the start of the third set. Sinner plays on velvet, the match is no more history. The world number 1 advances to the eighth-finals, where he awaits the winner of the challenge between the Canadian Denis Shapovalov and the American Ben Shelton.