Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles draw at Wimbledon 2024. The 22-year-old Italian, seeded number 25, beats the Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in 2h03′ in the round of 16. Musetti, in the quarterfinals of the Championships for the first time in his career, awaits the winner of the challenge between the German Alex Zverev, seeded number 4, and the American Taylor Fritz, number 13 in the draw.

Record quarterfinals for Italian tennis

Italian tennis celebrates a result never achieved before, with 3 athletes in the quarterfinals of the two singles draws. In the men’s tournament, with Musetti, Jannik Sinner, number 1 in the world, also reached the ‘last eight’. In the women’s tournament, Jasmine Paolini, seeded number 7, is in the quarterfinals.

Musetti’s match

The Tuscan pays dearly for the only empty passage in the first set. He concedes a break point that Perricard exploits, extending and closing the first partial. Musetti is good at turning the page and raising the level of his game.

WELL DONE LORENZO Lorenzo Musetti secures place in maiden Grand Slam quarter-final by overcoming lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EDLWt7bd7V — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2024

The percentage of first-time releases (over 70%) and the unforced errors are contained (8) against an opponent who makes a lot of mistakes: Perricard hits 35 winners, but often loses his measure of the shots as demonstrated by the 42 unprovoked errors. Musetti is good at taking advantage of the opportunities that his rival regularly gives him: the Italian breaks the balance halfway through the second and third sets. Then, in the fourth, he immediately runs away to 3-0 and closes the accounts at the end of an interminable exchange of 30 shots: 6-2.