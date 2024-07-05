Lorenzo Musetti and Fabio Fognini on the court today Saturday July 2024 at Wimbledon for the third round of the men’s singles. Rain affected the tournament program yesterday and now they have to make up for lost time due to the weather.

Musetti, seeded number 25, will be engaged in the second match scheduled on court number 14. The Italian will face the Argentine Francisco Comesana, number 122 in the ranking and in theory a more than affordable opponent. On court 14, the first match is scheduled for 11 local time, 12 in Italy. Musetti, therefore, will take to the court in the early Italian afternoon.

Fognini, on the other hand, will not play before 1pm Italian time on court number 16. The Ligurian and the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut must complete the third round match interrupted yesterday due to rain: the score is 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-5, 4-5 with Fognini ahead 2 sets to 1.

Musetti and Fognini, time and TV program

The Wimbledon tournament is live exclusively on Sky and streamed on NOW. Two reference channels: Sky Sport Tennis (203) where all the matches on Centre Court will be broadcast, and Sky Sport Arena (204), with the other most interesting challenges. In addition, 6 dedicated channels, renamed for the occasion Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 (from 252 to 257), for all the other courts.

On Sky Sport it will be the richest and most complete edition of Wimbledon ever: in fact, there will be approximately 750 hours of live programming on 10 channels: Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport channels 252 to 257, renamed Sky Sport Wimbledon 1-6 for the occasion, in addition to Sky Sport 4K. The 6 Sky Sport channels 252 to 257 will be dedicated to all the other challenges on the various courts of the All England Club.