Winning debut for seven-time champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023third round of the Grand Slam of the season, kicks off today on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The Serbian, number 2 in the world and second seeded, surpasses the Argentine Pedro Cachinnumber 68 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in two hours and 13 minutes of play.

