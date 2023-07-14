Jannik Sinner challenges Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of Wimbledon 2023. Up for grabs, today 14 July, is a place in Sunday’s final. Sinner, seeded number 8, at 21 finds himself playing “the most important match of his career”, as he said after the victory over Russian Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinals.

The blue finds himself playing for the first time in the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament and he does so against the player who wrote, writes and will probably write other records. Djokovic, 36, is chasing his eighth Wimbledon title, his fifth in a row. In the bulletin board, unique in history, he exhibits 23 Grand Slam tournaments. On the grass in London, Nole hasn’t lost since 2017, when he was forced to retire in the quarterfinals against Tomas Berdych. Since, only victorieswith the 2020 hole for the cancellation of the tournament in the covid era.

In short, on paper, it is difficult to get away from the forecast favorable to the Serbian, also in light of the previous one from a year ago. In the second direct confrontation, after the one won by Djokovic in Montecarlo in 2021, in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022 Sinner was able to win the first 2 sets against the Belgrade phenomenon. Then, Djokovic upped the pace, brought out his entire repertoire and won in 5 sets. It is legitimate to ask why, after 12 months, the Serbian foreigner should drop the ball.

Sinner arrives at the key appointment after leaving an excellent impression on the grass of the All England Club in the 5 matches played in the last 10 days. It’s true, the draw didn’t oppose terrible opponents to the South Tyrolean, who however had the undeniable merit of interpreting every match in the right way, cushioning empty passes and asserting his superiority on a surface that punishes any uncertainty and it also derails the big names.

In the first two rounds, Sinner demolished Argentines Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Diego Schwartzman. In the third round he dropped a set against Frenchman Quentin Halys. In the round of 16 he settled the Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan without too many worries and against Safiullin he gave up a set due to a blackout from which he came out brilliantly.

Djokovic, after 3 downhill rounds, risked against the loose cannon Hubert Hurkacz: the Pole threw away the tie-break of the first set, wasted in the second before winning the third set and then surrendering in the fourth. Nole surgically emerged from a swamp, avoiding the tuna trap in the fifth set against one of the hottest names of the week. In the quarterfinals he took the first blow from Andrei Rublev and then, as expected, he grinded his tennis.