tennis

The dream of the first Wimbledon victory for an African athlete fades away. Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur lost the final of the grass tournament to Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-4. At the end of the match, the tennis player, at her third slam in a final, spoke through tears, however relaunching herself for the future. “I think it is the most painful defeat of my career. First of all I want to congratulate Marketa and her team for this incredible tournament: you are a fantastic player, you have had many injuries, so I am very happy for you. It will be a tough day today , but I won’t give up. I’ll come back stronger and win a Grand Slam one day” to the applause of the audience and her opponent.



01:28