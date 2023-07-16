Spaniard Carlos Alcaras defeated Serb Novak Djokovic and became the champion of Wimbledon-2023

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz became the winner of Wimbledon-2023. The results became known on website tournament.

In the final, he was stronger than Serb Novak Djokovic, seven-time champion of the tournament. The meeting ended in five sets with a score of 1:6, 7:6 (8:6), 6:1, 3:6, 6:4. Athletes spent 4 hours and 42 minutes on the court.

For the 20-year-old tennis player and the first racket of the world, this is the first victory at Wimbledon and the second at the Grand Slam tournaments. In 2022, he became the best at the US Open.

The best result among Russians at Wimbledon was shown by Daniil Medvedev. He reached the semi-finals of the tournament, where he lost to Alcaraz.