Matteo Berrettini beats the German Alex Zverev in the third round of Wimbledon 2023 and qualifies for the round of 16 of the men’s singles draw, where he will challenge the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 in the world. The Roman overtook Zverev, seeded number 19, by 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in 2h27′.

Berrettini plays an extremely solid first set. He concedes and cancels only one break point, exploits in the eighth game the chance to break his opponent’s serve, who also places almost 80% of first balls, and takes the fraction 6-3. The second set slips away in the name of balance, with the domain of services. Berrettini and Zverev don’t get any break points, an obligatory epilogue at the tie-break. A mini-break in favor of the blue is enough to make the difference. Berrettini does not tremble in the key moment, 7-4 and also the second set (7-6) is in the safe. The third set is practically identical, again tie-break Berrettini is still perfect when he counts the most: 7-6, victory and now challenge with Alcaraz.