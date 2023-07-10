Mirra Andreeva, 16, is the surprise of Wimbledon 2023. The Russian teenager, coming from qualifying, beat Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 and flies to the round of 16 of the women’s singles, gaining a place in the second week of the All England Club’s grass tournament. The number 102 in the ranking WTA is the third youngest player, in the open era, to land among the ‘last 16’ after Kim Clijsters in 1999 and Coco Gauff in 2019. The very young girl was born in Krasnoyarsk, she started playing at the age of 6 at Sochi and moved to France, where she was coached by Jean-René Lisnard and Jean-Christophe Faurel. Her favorite surface is clay but at Wimbledon she is proving that she also likes her grass.

“I’m an ordinary girl, a teenager like many others,” repeats Andreeva, who as a student has yet to complete her homework for the holidays. “I do what girls my age do. I watch series on TV and I have to do my homework, I have no choice. I have to suffer another 2 years“, he says. Meanwhile, he passed his first exams on grass, where he had never played before. “When I played my first matches in the qualifiers, I didn’t know what to expect. I gave everything I had. From the first match I found the right rhythm and things are going well. I had no expectations, I just played. Tennis is a game and the game decides who wins,” she adds. Where can the terrible little girl go?” I try not to think too much about it. I play every game without thinking about what I’ve done or without focusing too much on the round of the tournament or on the opponent. I play one point at a time, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side. On a mental or tennis level, I don’t change anything. Yes, I just play.”