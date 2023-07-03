In addition to being the third Grand Slam of the year and one of the most emblematic tournaments of the tennis world series, a battle will be held in London to be in the Top 1 of the ATP and WTA rankings. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s division, while Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s will give their all to be the best in the world. If the Serbian wins, it will be his 24th GS and he will equal Roger Federer in winning 8 times in Great Britain.

The new generations of tennis are already waging their battles for titles and for being on the lists of the most successful and outstanding players in the world. From July 3 to 16, in London, a new edition of Wimbledon will take place, the championship where the grass will be the protagonist of new rivalries and perhaps some surprises as happened at Roland Garros.

In this file photo taken on June 28, 2021 a member of Britain’s armed forces stands on duty ahead of a men’s singles first round match, under the closed roof on Center Court, on the first day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, south-west London. © Glyn Kirk, AFP

In total, 128 tennis players of each gender will meet in the British capital to seek to establish themselves in that select group of players who have achieved glory in a Grand Slam. On this occasion, we will have two strong dishes that will be in charge of the most successful open grand, Djokovic, and the youngest number one in the world, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.

But not for everything there, on the women’s side, the Polish and world number 1 Swiatek, recent Roland Garros champion, could lose her position with the Belarusian Sabalenka, who has been demonstrating her level, despite not having had good luck in the clay tournament.

The fight for the first place of the ATP

With 23 Grand Slam titles won, ‘Nole’ is not going to let go of the accelerator and even less so when, by winning Wimbledon this year, he will reach the record of 8 titles won in London held by the Swiss and already retired tennis player, Roger Federer. In addition, he could regain the top of the ATP ranking, but for this, he will have to win directly or wait for a surprise, with the current ATP number 1, Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final at Wimbledon against Nick Kyrgios of Australia on July 10, 2022. © REUTERS – Matthew Childs

“I don’t need to have Carlos, or anyone else to find that extra drive and motivation when I play Grand Slams because I know I have to win seven matches to win a title. So whoever I’m up against over the net It doesn’t really make a difference to me.” expressed in the press conference the Serbian, who has already accustomed us to his particular statements.

As for Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard recovered in an almost miraculous way from the cramps and other physical ailments he presented in the Roland Garros semifinal, where he was defeated by Djokovic. Alcaraz went to the Queen’s tournament, London and won the title, which returned him to first place in the world.

A key question in this duel: what will have to happen for Alcaraz to continue being number 1?: being champion, being a finalist without Djokovic, reaching the semifinals and Novak not being a finalist, reaching the quarterfinals and what Djokovic does not reach the semifinals, being in the round of 16 and the Serb not reaching the quarterfinals. A fall by Alcaraz at Wimbledon could mean the loss of the Top1.

Swiatek and Sabalenka in the battle to be number 1

If the Alcaraz vs Djokovic fight steals looks, the confrontation between Swiatek and Sabalenka will be unmissable. After the qualification of Great Britain for Russian and Belarusian athletes to Wimbledon, the possibility of having a new name in the WTA ranking is latent.

The Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka au tournoi de Wimbledon 2021. © David Gray, AFP

Although the Pole has just won Roland Garros without much stress, the grass is not one of her strengths and she has a rival who, for some tournaments, has been making merits to steal that longed-for first position and the grass is one of her great strengths. This is the case of Aryna Sabalenka who, although she is 984 points away from Iga in the ranking, she can surprise her by making a perfect Wimbledon.

In the case of Iga, she will remain in first position if she reaches the final, Sabalenka is defeated before the final and equals or betters Aryna’s result. On the other hand, the scenario to be number 1 is a little more complex, the Belarusian must reach the final and Swiatek not reach the quarterfinals or win the final without having Iga as a rival.

That being said, we will be facing an exciting championship in which the fight for the top of the rankings will become the greatest motivation. This is how the first confrontations will take place: