The 2021 Wimbledon women’s draw, with the sensible losses of Simona halep, current champion, and of Naomi osaka, will have the highest expectations in what American Serena Williams can do in the attempt to reach the record for Grand Slam titles, according to the possible crosses.

Seven-time winner on the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the youngest of the Williams sisters will start as sixth seed, since the losses of the Romanian Halep (number 3 in the WTA ranking) and the Japanese Osaka (number 2) allowed her to climb a couple of steps in the payroll of the heads of series.

Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, one less than the 24 of the Australian Margaret Court, and he has been trying to reach that record for more than three years: his last major title was at the Australian Open in 2017, and since then he has wasted twelve chances to do so.

Simona Halep, defending champion, absent at the 2021 edition of Wimbledon. (AFP)

The women’s team has the participation of a single Argentine tennis player, Nadia Podoroska, who, from position 39 in the ranking, was left out of the seeded list and therefore a hard journey awaits him on the road that brought him the draw for the third Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Wimbledon: possible crossovers of the women’s team

Australian Ashleigh Barty, number one in the ranking and first seed, opens the top of the table in a game with a strong emotional component, since will face the Spanish Carla Suárez Navarro, who faces his second major tournament (he had already participated in Roland Garros) after having overcome a picture of lymphatic cancer.

Barty, French Open champion in 2019, if she passed the first two rounds in third, the first seed, the British Johanna Konta (27), will wait for her; In the round of 16 she could meet the Dutch Kiki Bertens (17); Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (12) would wait for her in the quarterfinals and Romanian Bianca Andreescu (5) in the semifinals.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (2), the best ranked at the bottom of the table, will debut against the Romanian Monica Niculescu, coming from the classification. The Russian Ekaterina Aleksandrova (32) in the third round, the Greek Maria Sakkari (15) in the fourth, the Polish Iga Swiatek (7) in the quarters and the American Sofia Kenin (4) would be her rivals in case the favorites advance.



The Australian Ashleigh Barty, number one in the world, with the challenge of ratifying her moment on the grass. (AP)

Elina Svitolina (3) starts her tournament against the Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck. In the third round, it could be the Spanish Paula Badosa (30), in the second round it would be the turn of the Russian Anastasya Pavlyuchenkova (16) and Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.

Sofia Kenin (4, United States) will start the contest against the Chinese Xinyu Wang. If she advances, the Russian Veronika Kudermetova (29) would be her rival in third, the Belgian Elise Mertens (13) in fourth, the Czech Karolina Pliskova (8) in the quarters and Sabalenka in the semis.

The Romanian Bianca Andreescu (5) is presented against the French Alize Cornet. Her path opens up to Russian Daria Kasatkina (31) in the third round, Azarenka in the eighth and Barty in the quarterfinals.



Carla Suárez Navarro, recovered from lymphatic cancer, will be Barty’s first-round rival. (EFE)

Serena Williams (6)After debuting against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, she could already meet a former Wimbledon champion in the third round, Germany’s Angelique Kerber (25), winner of the British Open in 2018. If she surpasses her, with Swiss Belinda Bencic (9) she could starting the second week to meet Elina Svitolina in the quarters and Barty in the semis.

Iga Swiatek (7) meets Su-Wei (Chinese Taipei) in the first round; Croatian Petra Martic (26) could face her in third, Tunisian Ons Jabeur (21) in fourth and Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Czech Karolina Pliskova, eighth seed, will make her debut against Czech Slovenian Tamara Zidansek. Alison Riske (28), from the United States, would wait for her in the third round; Czech Petra Kvitova (10), in the round of 16; Kenin in the quarterfinals and Sabalenka in the semifinals.

The Slovenian Kaja Slovan will be the rival of Belinda Bencic (9) in the debut, who could later face the American Coco Gauff (20) in the third round, Serena Williams (6) in the second round, Svitolina in the quarterfinals and Barty in the semifinals.



Nadia Podoroska and her first grass-court experience at WTA250 in Bad Homburg. Photo Instgram @badhomburgopen

Petra Kvitova, 10th favorite, plays Sloane Stephens (United States) in the presentation. Another American player, Jessica Pegula, could face her in third, Pliskova in fourth, Kenin in the quarters and, in the semifinals, Sabalenka.

Nadia Podoroska (39) in her first time at All EnglandShe will play against the American Ann Li (68) and if she wins it will be the Czech Tereza Martincova (90) or the American Alison Riske (31).

The 24-year-old Rosario he won the first two matches of his career on grass this week at the German WTA in Bad Homburg until it was stopped in the quarterfinals by the Czech Petra Kvitova (12), two-time champion of Wimbledon.

Pliskova (third), Kvitova (fourth), Kenin (fourth) and Sabakenka (semis) look out on the ideal hard path that Podoroska could travel on British turf.