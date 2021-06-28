The big date of the season on grass arrives, Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the season, which returns to the calendar after its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The great figures of men’s and women’s tennis come together at the All England Club in search of one of the most prestigious titles on the tennis calendar.

Male box

High part

Novak Djokovic will begin his defense of the Wimbledon title against Australian Jack Draper on a path that could lead him to meet Kevin Anderson in the second round, with Spanish Alejandro Davidovich in the third round and with Monfils (who could face Pedro Martínez in the second round round) or with Garín (who will debut against Bernabé Zapata) in the round of 16. In a hypothetical quarter-final Djokovic could meet the Russian Andrey Rublev, who could face Diego Schwartzman, Jannik Sinner and Fabio Fognini (who will debut against Albert Ramos)

In the other quadrant on this side of the table, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will debut against the American Frances Tiafoe and who could be seen in the second round with the Spanish Roberto Carballés (he will debut against Pospisil), in the third round with Khachanov and in the round of 16 with Daniel Evans (who will debut with Feliciano López) or Alex de Miñaur. In a possible quarter-final Tsitsipas could be seen with the Spanish Roberto Bautista, who will debut against John Millman and who could meet Denis Shapovalov, Pablo Andújar, Reilly Opelka … or Andy Murray, who will debut against Nikoloz Basilashvili on his way.

Top of the 2021 Wimbledon men’s draw.

Wimbledon



Bottom

In this part of the table Matteo Berrettini will make his debut against Guido Pella before taking on Van de Zandschulp or Barrere in the second round, possibly with John Isner in the third round and in the second round against Karatsev, Jaume Munar (who will debut against Ivashka) or Casper Ruud . In a possible quarterfinal crossing Berrettini could meet Alexander Zverev, who will debut against the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor, and who could be seen in the second round with Sandgren, in the third round with Fritz and in the second round with Auguer-Aliassime, Tsonga, Humbert or Kyrgios.

In the other quadrant Roger Federer will make his debut against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and could meet Gasquet in the second round, Norrie in the third round and in a hypothetical round of 16 with Spanish Pablo Carreño, who will make his debut against Sam Querrey. Federer could meet in the quarterfinals with the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who will have a debut against Jan-Lennard Struff, who already defeated him on the grass of Halle, and in the second round he could see Carlos Alcaraz (he will debut against Tommy Paul) and in the third round with Marin Cilic before a possible match in the second round with Hubert Hurkacz, who will make his debut against Musetti, or Grigor Dimitrov, who will play his first game against Fernando Verdasco.

Bottom of the 2021 Wimbledon men’s draw.

Wimbledon



Female painting

High part

The number 1 Ashleigh Barty will debut against the Spanish Carla Suárez, who wants to surprise her at La Catedral. If he wins, Barty would be cited in the second round with Blinkova or Babos, in the third with Johanna Konta and in a possible round of 16 with Kiki Bertens or the Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova. In the quarterfinals Barty could meet Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who will debut against Cornet and who could play against Tomljanovic in the second round, against Kasatkina in the third round and against Victoria Azarenka or Anett Kontaveit in the round of 16.

In the other quadrant, Elina Svitolina will debut against Van Uytvanck and could be seen in the second phase with Anisimova and in third with Paula Badosa, who will debut against the also Spanish Aliona Bolsava, before a possible eighth crossing with Muchova or Pavlyuchenkova. In the quarterfinals, Svitolina could wait for Serena Williams, who will debut against Sasnovich, and will face Hibino or Pera in the second round, Sara Sorribes (she will debut against a player from the previous one) or Kerber in the third round, and in the second round of final against Belinda Bencic or Coco Gauff.

Top of the 2021 Wimbledon women’s draw.

Wimbledon



Bottom

At the bottom of the table will be Karolina Pliskova, who will have a tough debut against Zidansek before facing Vekic or Potapova in the second round, with Riske or Podoroska in the third phase or with Jessica Pegula or her compatriot Petra Kvitova in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, Sofia Kenin could wait for Pliskova, who will make her debut against a player from the qualifying round before meeting Brengle or McHale in the second round, a possible cross with Kudermetova in the third round and a possible cross in the round of 16 with Elise Mertens or Madison Keys.

In the last quadrant appears Iga Swiatek, who will debut against Hsieh and who could face Bouzkova or Zvonareva in the second round, Petra Martic in the third round and with Ons Jabeur or Garbiñe Muguruza (who will debut against Fiona Ferro) in the round of 16. Swiatek could be measured in the quarter-finals with Aryna Sabalenka, second favorite, who will debut against a player from the previous round, and who could be seen with Boultier in the second round, with Alexandrova in third and with Sakkari or Rybakina in a hypothetical eighth-finals.