After the death of his first wife, Wim Hof ​​(63) almost went crazy. The worrying stopped immediately when he submerged himself in icy water, he noticed. The Wim Hof ​​Method was born. It’s not undisputed, but he has fans all over the world and there’s a Hollywood movie about his life. ‘I know what it’s like to be completely lost,’ he tells our weekend magazine Mezza.

