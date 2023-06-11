The Colombian army continues the search for ‘Wilson’, the Belgian Malinois who followed the trail of the four brothers who disappeared in the Guaviare jungle. The dog got lost in the thicket on May 18, in full operation, perhaps because he was scared of one of the wild animals that inhabit the jungle. The enthusiasm of the Colombians for the appearance of the four children alive and with the only signs in their health of having spent forty days subjected to a basic diet, the bites of insects and the rigors of the jungle is mixed with compassion for ‘ Wilson’. Social networks have turned to the dog, of which it is known that he had contact with minors. He stayed by his side, played with them, “emaciated” from lack of food but determined to provide them with protection and companionship. ‘Wilson’ is this Sunday, in which the country cries with joy after holding its breath in anguish for so many days, a hero of Colombia.

“The search is not over. We still have a missing command. But no one is left behind. We never leave a command behind,” said General Pedro Sánchez, head of the device that located the minors this weekend. The military have organized a new operation to search for them and dozens of them are already on the ground. “We keep faith intact,” explains the command, whose troops have seen the dog’s footprints and even in recent weeks had contact with him on two occasions, although without luck because ‘Wilson’ returned to the jungle. “Only three days ago we saw the dog. That gives us great encouragement and hope. That the dog managed to survive and helped the children… This animal is educated to eat certain concentrates provided by its trainer, but it has an instinct that awakens at certain times. Hopefully he has been woken up in the jungle with prey animals that he has been able to hunt”, the military command declared in the newspaper ‘Semana’.







‘Wilson’ has been decisive in locating the four brothers, whom more than a hundred soldiers and indigenous people have searched for in the thick strip of Guanave until they end up in what this Sunday many call the “miracle of the Colombian jungle”. The little ones remain admitted to the hospital, but their health is satisfactory. Lesly, 13 years old, is the other superhero in this story. She took care of her three brothers (the youngest was one year old when they were lost) after overcoming the shock of the death of her mother in the plane crash that left them alone. in the middle of a wild mountain range without any help. This morning they had her father and her grandparents next to their beds.

“He wanted to tell us something”



The dog repeatedly pointed out the path the children had taken after the accident. He found, in fact, some of the belongings that were left on his route, such as hair scrunchies and a baby bottle. One of the members of the Civil Defense team, Carlos Villegas, has commented how in the first few days the Belgian shepherd would appear from the vegetation “he would look at us and want to tell us something, but he would go back into the jungle. He was the one who gave us clues about the whereabouts of the children.



The Belgian shepherd, in a puppy image.



After their rescue, they have commented that ‘Wilson’ found them and stayed with them for several hours until he apparently returned in search of his guides, “We believe that in his desire to save the children he got away from the troops and got lost”, Commander Hélder Giraldo shuffles. For his part, Colonel Gustavo Narváez, commander of the special forces, does not rule out that the dog had an unexpected encounter with a wild animal. «It can happen because in the jungle there are alligators, jaguars, panthers, anacondas. Any of these beasts can intimidate our dog, scare him and make him change his behavior ».

In fact, the army acknowledges that on the two occasions that they were able to see him, ‘Wilson’ showed an elusive attitude that was unrelated to the training he received. “He was very strange because he is trained to go deep into the jungle and return to where he loved her. On May 20, our staff saw him, the guide approached him and the dog, in an unusual reaction, fled. We did not see it again until June 6 when, in our explorations, we came across it. Who saw it, noticed it a little skinny. They tried to come over with food, calls and even a dog that we brought from the Civil Defense. But he barely saw us, he escaped again ».









Six-year-old ‘Wilson’ had been with the army scouting parties for eighteen months. He had been specially trained in operations in environments as adverse as the jungle. It is a breed endowed with great strength, very agile, tireless and with an outstanding sense of smell, although Civil Defense specialists know that the destructive power of the jungle is also very strong. The dog will be forced to procure food under extreme temperatures and the constant threat of wild animals. Example is ‘Ulysses’, ‘Wilson’s’ tracking partner. Last week he was revealed from his mission due to dehydration and the injuries he had on his body after having repeatedly entered the jungle. Had he not withdrawn it, ‘Ulysses’ would have continued to search for the children until death.









Social networks have been filled with messages of encouragement and requests for the armed forces to maintain their efforts to search for ‘Wilson’. Thousands of people have signed a request for the Government of Gustavo Petro to declare him a ‘national hero’. Several senior Colombian officials have even joined the initiative with tweets where they recall that “happiness will be complete when our beloved hero, Wilson, appears,” wrote the senator of the Historical Pact, Esmeralda Hernández.