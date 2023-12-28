TGetting to know tennis rackets is a bit like Tinder. There are a thousand great guys on the market who boast about their assets. One or the other can be sorted out from the start with a wiping gesture of the hand. You take a closer look at the remaining candidates and check whether you will commit to each other for at least a while. In rare moments, however, you feel something that football coach Thomas Tuchel once called “love shock”. Yes, it exists between tennis players and playing equipment: love at first blow.

You immediately feel the tingling sensation: the forehand comes a little faster, the backhand is also more controlled, and the balls, provided they are hit with a good amount of topspin, can be sent over the net with greater spin and sharper angles than with other models. Which brings us to the new, hot guy, who not only appears visually attractive with his cool exterior (Arctic Ice design), but is also very easy to get along with. It's called Shift v1 99, comes from Wilson and has suddenly become our loyal companion.

The racket is designed to delight many tennis players as long as they have a certain amount of strength and are more aggressive. Its frame, developed and patented by Wilson, pushes the lateral bending coupled with the best balance and stability to previously unknown heights. There's a trick behind this that sounds easier than it is to make: the time the ball stays on the racket surface is increased by the racket architecture, and you feel every touch intensely. In addition, a fairly open string pattern (16 mains and 20 crosses) offers ambitious players an almost perfect mix of control, spin and power. The 300 grams are well balanced, so the 20 grams higher swing weight seems comfortable.

The Shift family, which according to the manufacturer was developed in a three-stage test process with the help of experienced tournament players from all over the world, includes two other members, each costing around 250 euros: the lightweight version v1 99 L for recreational players (285 grams) and the model 99 Pro for tour players (315 grams). The latter offers a high level of control thanks to the dense 18×20 string pattern and enables powerful spin, but the feeling remains that the power is suffering, unlike the Shift v1 99. The latter helps you feel better in your tennis life. Really a dream guy.