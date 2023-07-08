With 75 runners, the third stage of the Return to Antioquia 50 years,

128 kilometers between Santa Fe de Antioquia and the corregimiento of Tapartó, from the municipality of Andes, southwest of Antioquia, an unprecedented arrival for the race, which was won by William Colorado.

A day, largely with flat terrain, conducive to escapes and that’s how it turned out,

several attempts, the first of about eight riders who managed to reach a difference of one minute and forty seconds, but the work of the leader’s team, Team Sistecrédito put an end to that break.

closed duel

Even with favorable terrain, four men took the initiative again, Manuel

EPM HerreraSantiago Vélez de Avinal Mayor’s Office El Carmen de Viboral, Alejandro Ruiz from Supergiros Mayor’s Office of Manizales and Erin Espinel of Distripumar, who managed to have a little more than a minute of difference with the chasing group, but the commendable work of those directed by Gabriel Vélez paid off again, this time in the final ascent towards the town of Tapartó, ending the illusion of the escapees

In the two final non-Atala ports, passing through Hispania and heading towards the finish line, the Orgullo Paisa team showed interest in competing for the general classification with Sebastián Castaño, who was supported by Kevin Cano and Johan Colón launched several attacks to which the leader responded.

In the final dispute, William Colorado of the GW Shimano Sidermec took the victory in the

arrival at the village of Tapartó, unprecedented arrival of the race. Wilson Peña from Team Sistecrédito managed to hold the lead, by 10 hundredths of a second with Sebastián Castaño from Orgullo Paisa.

This Saturday the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Antioquia 50 years will take place, 149 kilometers between Andes and Valparaíso.

classifications

Stage

1. William Colorado GW Shimano Sidermec 03:01:15

2. Alexander Gil EPM mt

3. Diego Pescador GW Shimano Sidermec mt

4. Óscar Fernández EPM at 4″

5. Sebastián Castaño Pride Paisa at 5″

6. Andrés Mancipe GW Shimano Sidermec at 8″

7. Wilson Peña Team Siste credit to 11″

8. Santiago Ramírez Avinal City Hall El Carmen de Viboral at 17″

9. Edison Muñoz Team Girardota at 17″

10. Daniel Muñoz EPM at 17″

General ranking

1. Wilson Peña Team System Credit 07:09:33

2. Sebastián Castaño Pride Paisa at 1″

3. Diego Pescador GW Shimano Sidermec at 11″

4. Alexander Gil EPM at 34″

5. Daniel Muñoz EPM at 1:06″

6. Diego Ochoa EPM at 3:31″

7. William Colorado GW Shimano Sidermec at 4:15″

8. Santiago Ramírez Avinal Mayor’s Office El Carmen de Viboral at 4:16″

9. Didier Merchan GW Shimano Sidermec at 4:53″

10. Juan Tito Rendon Orgullo Paisa at 4:59″.

