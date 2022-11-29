Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wilson Morelo apologizes to the fans of Santa Fe for the defeat in Pereira

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in Sports
The red scorer manifested himself on his Instagram account.

Santa Fe Independent suffered on Sunday, against the Deportivo Pereira, his worst loss in short tournaments. The 5-1 hit the team’s mood hard, which, however, still has options to be a finalist.

Sunday’s win at the Hernán Ramírez Villlegas matched the 5-1 win that Boyacá Chicó gave him, also in home runs, on May 23, 2007.

Now Santa Fe will have to beat Millonarios on Wednesday and wait until Pereira doesn’t defeat Junior to reach the final and fight for the star of the second semester. It will be necessary to see if the goleada left sequels.

Wilson Morelo’s message to the fans

One of the referents of the team, the attacker Wilson Morelo, He came out to show his face on social networks. The striker wrote a text on his social networks in which he apologized to the fans for what happened.

“I didn’t know where to start this, sorry @santafe_oficial I’m going out to show my face as one of the references, someone had to say something and the truth is sorry, what happened yesterday cannot happen, you can lose but not the way you it was lost, it is a total shame yesterday we disrespected our shield our history, sorry to all those people who did the impossible to go to Pereira, also to those who saw it on TV but especially to them I imagine that return trip, “he wrote Morelo.

“But our history, our shield is speaking to us and calling our SANTA FE again, yesterday one of the hardest days in my life in sports, I promise you that this last date before our classic we will give everything from the hand of God for us, for our families and for you,” added the attacker.

SPORTS

