Dubai (Etihad)

The Tennis Association and Wilson, the world leader in tennis products, signed a partnership and cooperation agreement between the two sides, under which the sponsoring company supports the national tennis teams and the competitions organized by the federation, as part of its annual agenda, thus contributing to the support and advancement of this sport.

The sponsorship was signed at the headquarters of the Tennis Federation in Dubai, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Federation, Nasser Yousef Al-Marzouqi, and James Turpin, director of Pro Tennis International, representative of “Wilson”.

The Secretary-General of the Federation thanked the sponsoring company, for choosing Tennis Emirates to provide sponsorship and cooperation, which reflects the position that the game enjoys at the present time, saying: We are pleased to conclude this agreement, which is the first for this global company in the UAE and the region, which reflects the distinctive qualitative shift of tennis. In the UAE.

He said: We, in turn, are proud of that and look forward to developing this agreement, which will reflect positively on the general return of the Federation’s efforts to develop tennis, and it will not be the only sponsorship, but there will be other partnership agreements that serve the development of the game and spread the culture of better tennis.

In turn, Mr. James Turpin explained that his company chose the Tennis Association to hold this partnership because it was convinced of the seriousness of working in this union, especially since the Tennis Association in the Emirates has high expansion plans that make us proud to be part of this plan, and in conjunction with the promotion and development plan that the Federation is working on. We found our goals to be convergent, which is why we are excited about achieving them.