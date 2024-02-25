by VALERIO BARRETTA

Wilson Fittipaldi honored at Interlagos

Emotional farewell to Wilson Fittipaldi. At Interlagos the body of the Brazilian driver – who died on Friday at the age of 80 – was accompanied by a funeral procession for a final lap of the track.

The body of Tigrao he was transported on a fire truck together with his wife Rita and his son Christian.

Fittipaldi tribute, the video

This is the video of the funeral court in honor of Fittipaldi thanks to the images published on YouTube by the Brazilian information portal Bands.

Naturally present at the funeral procession was his younger brother Emerson, world champion in 1972 and 1974. Also accompanying the tournament were the Formula Vee cars and the Copersucar-Fittipaldi FD01 with which he raced in the Argentine Grand Prix of 1975.