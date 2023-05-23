Rahal ‘fished out’

In the end Graham Rahal will participate in the 107th Indianapolis 500, taking place this weekend at the iconic track in Indiana. The 34-year-old New Albany veteran, who had been ousted in qualifying at the very last moment by the magnificent 33, being incredibly overtaken by his teammate – in the family team – Jack Harvey, was in fact chosen by Dreyer & Reinbold/ Cusick Motorsports to replace the very unlucky Stefan Wilson.

Wilson’s accident

The British driver, who qualified in 25th position, will not be able to take part in the race as known. The consequences of theaccident in which the other pilot of the Rahal-Letterman team, Katherine Legge, was also involved. Wilson was ruled out of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Monday evening after breaking a vertebra in the crash involving the two cars in the eighth free practice session, the last before returning to the track for the Carb day scheduled for Friday.

The official statements

For Rahal, Sunday will be the 16th participation in the most important race in the entire American motoring scene: “I admit it was a very difficult weekend for me and for the Rahal-Letterman team – said Graham Rahal – we tried everything, but we didn’t have the necessary speed. I am very sorry that Stefan got injured in practice on Monday. I wish him a speedy recovery. I want to thank Dennis (DRR owner Dennis Reinbold) and Don (Cusick Motorsports owner Don Cusick) for giving me this opportunity in the #24 car. I look forward to working with the team and preparing for the most beautiful race in the world, the Indianapolis 500“.

“I want to thank Bobby Rahal and all his team Rahal Letterman Lanigan for giving us the opportunity to have Graham with us this week – he has declared Dennis Reinbold – We also want to thank all the men of the IndyCar Series for offering their assistance after Stefan’s unfortunate crash on Monday. Many came to ask us if we needed anything yesterday. This demonstrates the camaraderie there is at IndyCar. Now we can’t wait to get on track with Graham in car #24″.