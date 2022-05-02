The news that five of the six actors from the original cast of “That ’70s Show” would return for “That ’90s Show”, a Netflix spin-off, has made more than one fan of the classic comedy show happy, as it will be seen again in action at Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon already Wilmer Valderrama.

The latter has shown, through his social networks, that he is preparing to return as Fez. For this reason, he has uploaded a video showing that he still has the clothes of his character from the 70s.

Original cast of “That ’70s Show.” Photo: Fox

Wilmer Valderrama prepares for his return in “That ’90s show”

The video posted on his official Instagram is accompanied by the following description: “Red? Let’s try this word from Amédica again… Yes, it still fits…”.

In 2021, the streaming platform announced that the sequel will be in charge of the original creators Bonnie and Terry Turner and that it will feature a new cast of six young people, with the main character being Callie Haverda, who will play Leia Foreman.

What will we see in “That ’90s show”?

The official synopsis reads as follows: “Leia is visiting her grandparents for the summer and befriends a new generation of Point Place kids, under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern gaze of Red.”

This confirms that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will return to Point Place as Red and Kitty Foreman.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp on The 70s Show. Photo: Fox