The Saudi Arabian League strongly shook the international football market. The hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al Nassr opened the door to a multimillion-dollar investment to fill that championship with figures.

Behind CR7 came other world stars this season, led by Brazilian Neymar, who signed for Al Hilal. But N’Golo Kanté, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie, Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema, Fabinho, Sadio Mané, Aymeric Laporte also arrived…

The total investment in this season by the Saudi League clubs exceeds 800 million euros, seeking to raise the level of the championship and for these figures to become an example for local players.

Just as petrodollars have conquered several of the figures in world football, now those responsible for the League are beginning to reinforce other aspects to make it increasingly competitive: they are beginning to bring in referees.

Wílmar Roldán debuts in the Saudi Arabian League

The news is that a group of Colombian judges will address Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr this weekend. It is headed by the experienced Wílmar Roldán, who was hired to referee the match against Al Raed, this Saturday at 10 am in Colombia.

Roldán did not travel alone: ​​his brother Miguel and Alexander Guzmán will be the assistants on the wings, while Mauricio Pérez will serve as VAR.

Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol

He is not the first foreign judge to whistle in recent months in Saudi. They had already done it, among others, the Spanish Antonio Mateu Lahoz, the Mexican César Arturo Ramos and the Argentine Fernando Rapallini.

SPORTS