Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán was embroiled in controversy over his performance in the match between Atlético Mineiro and Fluminense, in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, in which the current champion said goodbye to the tournament.

Fluminense, who had won 1-0 in the first leg on September 18 at the Maracaná, could not hold on to the lead and a double from striker Deyverson, who came on in the 45th minute, allowed Atlético Mineiro to advance to the semi-finals.in which they will face River Plate.

Criticism of Wilmar Roldán in the Copa Libertadores

The complaints against Roldán were due to a decision made by him and the VAR, headed by his compatriot John Perdomo.

In the 73rd minute, Facundo Bernal, a teammate of Jhon Arias and Kevin Serna at Fluminense, made a very strong tackle on Lyanco, a defender from Atlético Mineiro. Roldán only showed him a yellow card.

Immediately, social media recalled a different decision by Roldán in a recent match, the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors, in which the Argentine team was eliminated from the tournament.

The Colombian sent off Boca’s Peruvian Luis Advíncula after 27 seconds of play for a very similar foul. The VAR that day was a Chilean, Juan Lara.

Criticism of Roldán was mounting on social media, especially from Boca fans, who criticized him for making a completely different decision in similar plays.

