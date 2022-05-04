Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán is one of the most experienced in South America. He has directed in two World Cups (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018) and in the Colombian League he has a very long career, which began in the first division in 2003.

The man from Antioquia came to the international panel in 2008 and since then began to build a very long career, which this Tuesday allowed him to reach a record that seems difficult to match.

Roldán, who this Tuesday whistles the match between Estudiantes de Argentina and Nacional de Uruguay, is the first judge to reach 100 games in the Copa Libertadores.

14 years after his debut, Roldán reached 100 games

The Colombian’s first match in this tournament was on March 25, 2008, when he led the 1-1 draw between Unión Atlético Maracaibo, from Venezuela, and Atlas, from Mexico. Curiously, the first one disappeared and the second one no longer has the possibility of playing the Libertadores, due to the distance of the teams from his country.

Of Roldán’s 100 games, three were in the Cup finals: Corinthians vs. Boca Juniors, in 2012; Atletico Mineiro vs. Olimpia, in 2013, and Nacional de Paraguay vs. Saint Lawrence, in 2014.

Roldán had already left behind the 88 games directed by the Paraguayan Carlos Amarilla and the 79 of his compatriot Óscar Julián Ruiz. And the active referee who is closest to that figure is the Peruvian Víctor Carrillo, who has 74.

Roldán was also in charge of the 2015 Copa América final in Chile, in which the local team beat Argentina in shots from the penalty spot.

