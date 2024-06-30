The match between Chile and Canadaat the close of Group A of the Copa América, was marked by the refereeing decisions of the Colombian center back Wílmar Roldán.

The game started with disputed plays and Roldán was in the eye of the hurricane. The Colombian central defender ignored an elbow to the Chilean player Echeverria which sparked fury among fans and the Chilean press, who demanded his expulsion.

The VAR did not intervene either, which increased the indignation. The newspaper La Tercera published on its website: “Wilmar Roldán is not exactly a guarantee. In fact, as soon as the appointment of the Colombian referee as the person in charge of applying the regulations in the clash between Chile and Canada was known, apprehensions were immediately felt. The Colombian player’s history against La Roja has several episodes that fueled reluctance.”

But there was more. Around 26 minutes, Roldán sent off the Chilean player Suazo, and there was new criticism. Even in the official broadcast on DSports, the Chilean commentators had qualifiers such as: “It’s a scandal… armed robbery of Roldán… Scoundrel.”

Memes against Roldán

