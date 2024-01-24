Millionaires and Junior They play the final of the Super League at the El Campín stadium, this Wednesday night, after the coastal victory 1-0 in the first leg.

The match had a controversial first action after a foul by the Junior player José Enamorado on Mackalister Silva.

At minute 18, Enamorado violently stepped on one of the Millonarios player's ankles, who was left lying on the grass moaning in pain.

The game stopped and the VAR called the referee Wilmar Roldan so that he could review on the monitor the action of possible expulsion of Enamorado for a violent foul.

However, when everything indicated that Roldán was going to send off the Junior player, the center-back decided that the action was only for a yellow card.

