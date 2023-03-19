Wílmar Roldán whistled his 400th game in the Colombian League this Saturday, the game between Junior and Santa Fe in Barranquilla. No other umpire has had as many games in charge in semi-annual tournaments. The 43-year-old from Antioquia has been enduring the pressure for 21 years and building a respectable career. Each game whistles it as if it were the last. And the best, he says that he enjoys it.

“This is a passion, it is inexplicable. I can be in sad moments in my life, but a designation for a party comes to me and my countenance changes, I am excited, my heart beats differently. Others wanted to be soccer players, I always wanted to be a referee, ”Roldán told EL TIEMPO, in a talk in which he talks about the present and future of arbitration and regrets not having been able to go to his third World Cup.

Why did you want to be a referee?

I was in fifth grade at the Normal School for Boys in Remedios (Antioquia). I liked to play soccer, I was a goalkeeper. We were in a game and a teacher whistled the game and I was the goalkeeper. He gave us a penalty against us and I began to protest to him, that it was not a foul. She asked me if I knew how to whistle, and I told her that suddenly I was better at it than she was. Then she made me whistle: she gave me one of those piñata whistles. I went to the school store, I got a box of Bom Bom Bun, which at that time were only red, and a box of gum, which was yellow, and with that I mimicked that I was a referee. My classmates began to pay attention to me. There I said: this is my thing.

Which referee was your model?

My idol is Javier Castrilli. Even if he is an anti-popular guy, I wanted to look like him. Sometimes I came across him and told him that I had always wanted to look like him, but that I had not been able to reach his ankles. He laughed, hugged me and said: “You didn’t reach my ankles: he reached the moon.” That was before the first final of the Copa Libertadores in 2014, between Nacional de Paraguay and San Lorenzo, it was the first time I saw him. I told him that the red card he drew in that match was going to be dedicated to him. And it turns out that it was the first time that a Copa Libertadores final came out without cards, neither yellow nor red…

There are people who say that when you lead, you can’t talk to him. Like Castrilli.

I sometimes watch videos of Castrilli on YouTube and tell myself that he is unattainable. He was undaunted by a protest. That attitude the day he threw Maradona out in a Boca-Vélez, with the stadium falling down, and he was Mr. Ice. I am a little more warm-blooded. When I have to go to the front, I go without problem. They are personality issues. The players know me. I have been winning the award for the best referee in this country for 15 years, voted for by themselves in Acolfutpro. That for me is a very significant award.

Wilmar Roldán looks at the screen in the match between Ecuador and Brazil, in January 2022: “I am not antiVAR,” he said. Photo: Rodrigo Buendia. efe

How hard was it to get there?

People who don’t know your story don’t know what you’ve gone through to achieve your goals. I was only 22 years old at the time and I had come from Remedios with a backpack full of hopes, I had nothing else. Unfortunately I suffered due to poverty, due to economic needs, but like any dreamer I looked for a way out. I came to Medellín and suffered a thousand needs. But the goal was always to be a professional referee. I debuted in C in 2000, in B in 2002.

His first match was a Millionaires vs. Once Caldas in 2003. What does he remember of that day?

I was in the room where I lived and they told me that I had to call the secretary of the Arbitration Commission, Luis Carlos Rozo. I took out a piece of paper and a pen, began to write down: Millonarios pita-Once Caldas, 3:30, El Campín stadium. One is copying and does not realize it. Then I realize and I ask him: “Teacher, is this a reserve game?” And he answers me: “No, mijo, it’s your professional debut, you debut on Sunday.” That’s as far as I got (cries recounting it).

Wílmar Roldán, in his first years in arbitration. Photo: Javier Agudelo. WEATHER Archive

How did you do in that game?

At that moment they sent me with the one who was the best assistant in the world at that time, Jorge Arango, the ‘Seco’, who was at the World Cup in France 98. The other was Abraham González. It was quite an issue, because I had never been in a big plane before. Arango picked me up in San Diego, he explained everything to me along the way. I got on the plane, I went looking out the window. I was very excited, I still get excited today. Those who were in the Arbitration Commission at that moment, Dr. Chalela, Dr. Ferrer, General Peña, went to the dressing room. “There you have the game, we want to see that fire that you have, what you showed us in the B”, they told me. I had just been chosen as the best referee in B in 2002. The referees’ tunnel was behind the north arch of El Campín. I came out very nervous, I was shaking all over, I couldn’t breathe well. The only thing I did in the tunnel was say an Our Father. When I enter, I see El Campín full and two spectacular teams, because that Once Caldas was the one that won the Copa Libertadores the following year. A great game came out, it was 0-0, the goals were missing.

Apart from the 400 league matches, no other referee has more Copa Libertadores matches than you.

That is the other strawberry, 108 games. And also the Copa América: I have been to five editions. But the Libertadores is another matter: I’ve been a fan of the Copa Libertadores since I was a child, I watched those matches against Flamengo, Sao Paulo, I watched the matches of Nacional, Millonarios, América, Cali… They were beautiful nights. I dreamed of coaching a Copa Libertadores match and I’ve already been there for 108.

There is a game that is his launch into international arbitration: a classic from Cali in 2008.

The regional classics are eagerly awaited, but the caleño is very hot, of the three classics it is the bravest, it is the strongest, the most seasoned. The game was normal and I see that in the technical zone Diego Umaña, the DT of América, hits Daniel Carreño from Cali. And that’s where we got to. The fans began to knock down the tights. America was losing. I told the players to leave, that they were going to kill us all. And those from America told me no. It was a game of many carats and a lot of pressure. There they said they could play it for me. The following year he whistled the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

How do you take the fact that there wasn’t a Colombian central referee in Qatar, after having gone to Brazil and Russia?

It was a complete injustice. I teach my daughter, Mariana, who is 10 years old, that life is not fair, she has difficult moments. I knew that she had the conditions to go and everyone knew that. Even those who left me out knew about the quality of a referee, with all the experience, with all the baggage. There are a lot of things in the background that I don’t want to touch. As the great John Jairo Toro said: the truth fights alone.

In recent years, the two most important judges in Colombia have been Óscar Julián Ruiz and you. How are they similar and how are they different?

look alike? In nothing. The truth is, that man made a career, whistled important games. I have a complement: you have to be and appear to be, what you do on the field you have to endorse outside. That complement of being a great referee and being a great person is what makes me different.

Which is the party that you regret having made a decision?

The mistake that has hurt me the most in my life was the one in the final between América and Boyacá Chicó, in 2008 (Note: the game ended in an attack by Chicó that ended in a goal). I almost got out of arbitration due to an unconscious mistake. They are inattentions. The player said that he did not hear the whistle. Many people why do I catch the ball when the game is over in a final: because if I had done it that day that would not have happened. It is symbolic: the ball is coming here anyway and I treasure that moment.

Wílmar Roldán is protected by the police after the first match of the final between América and Chicó, in 2008. Photo: Fernando Ariza. WEATHER Archive

There are people who say that you do not pay attention to the VAR.

(laughs) VAR is a good tool, it gets you out of trouble when the mistake is obvious, clear and manifest. But when I, for example, when I take a penalty, I see the contact, they call me to tell me that the contact is not enough and then I see the same contact on the screen, I keep my decision. They have to show me the proof that I am wrong. The protocol allows it: the final decision will be made by the referee. We are seeing that each VAR call, the referee leaves with what they tell him and that concept is wrong. . I have had to live with that remote, that I am antiVAR. It is not like that, when suddenly I am in a bad position and the VAR saves me, I come home happy.

Who is the most difficult player you have had to manage?

I have had to fight with some figures… The Top 3 are Gerardo Bedoya, Curo Cortés and Teófilo Gutiérrez. The Curo was very brave, one measured the oil for him and I had to stand hard. Every party that I directed to him knew that it was war. And I played with Bermúdez, Chicho Serna, Aristizábal, Jersson González, Teacher Berrío, Guigo Mafla… At that time, at the beginning there was a lot of capo, a lot of cacique. That helped me a lot to grow.

Did any player or coach come to congratulate you at the end of the game?

No, many. In Colombia, winning or losing, many have come to greet me in the dressing room. I thought that not having gone to the World Cup was going to work against me, but on the contrary, many supported me, they told me to keep going, that I was the best. And outside, I have an anecdote. I directed the semifinal Palmeiras vs. Mouth of the Libertadores of 2018, in the Palmeiras stadium. The game ended and they knocked on me at the dressing room door: it was Luiz Felipe Scolari. “I come to congratulate you. We lost, we were left out of the final, but you did perfect refereeing, thank you very much for your professionalism.” I was like in shock. Then I said, why didn’t I take a picture with him, why didn’t I give him my shirt… And it also happened to me with Tite: I had a very tough game in Quito, an Ecuador vs. Brazil, that I threw Allison twice and the VAR made me rectify. Tite looked for me: “Independent of everything, for me you are the best referee on the continent.” That people like that recognize your work is gratifying.

Wilmar Roldán speaks with Gerardo Bedoya, who, according to him, was the most difficult player he had to manage. See also Davis Cup: Galán and Mejía give Colombia an advantage against Turkey: 2-0

How do you see the future of arbitration?

That must be analyzed calmly because getting good referees is not easy. Nor is it that one takes out the map of Colombia and one finds the referee for the next 15, 20 years. You have to go calmly, there is a generational change: they are so young that the oldest referee is me and I am 43 years old. You have to give them patience, the boys are going to give. But the VAR is also limiting that great referee. We entered a field without those aids and we had to show character. Now, a referee does not whistle a penalty and calls it the VAR, he does not take a red card and call it the VAR. That quality, that plus, that instinct of a superior referee is being lost. I think we’re talking to the last of the Mohicans.

Who do you see to go far in arbitration?

I like three referees: John Ospina, from Quindío, a young, serious boy; Carlos Ortega, from Cartagena, a hard worker, really wants it, and Jhon Hinestroza, from Chocó, I know he can give much more than what people expect. I believe that in those three names is the weight of national arbitration in the immediate future. Other guys will come down, but I’ll stay with these three, who are on the right track.

His brother, Miguel, is also in arbitration, but as an assistant.

It makes me very happy when they put him in the group, but it also makes me very nervous. Miguel, for me, is not a brother, he is a son. We have shared in Colombia and also in international matches, I have taught him dedication, discipline, to be serious, to make a difference with his work.

How far do you want to go?

That question is complex. They give me a game and my fire catches on. When I don’t get them, I say it’s time to go. I have told the arbitration directors: if they give me the games, I continue, and if not, then I’m leaving. I have the support of my family, my wife, Lorena; of my daughter, Mariana; from my mother-in-law, Flor; from my mom, my brothers, from many people who believe in me. I whistle every game as if it were the last.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

