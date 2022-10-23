Wílmar Roldán, center of criticism for Boné’s expulsion: arbitral arrogance?

the match between America and Pasto It was full of goals, with the scarlet victory 4-0, but it also had a controversial action that is the center of criticism.

It is about the attitude of the central judge Wilmar Roldanwhich had a controversial expulsion of the Pasto player, Facundo Boné.

Roldán’s arrogance?

The controversy is generated because the reason for the expulsion was not clear. In the video of the TV broadcast, it is not perceived that there is any offense on the part of the player, but the referee does not hesitate to show him the red card.

It all started after a foul called by Roldan that generated the annoyance of Boné who protested for what he received the first yellow card. However, it is not perceived that the footballer rebukes the judge, when he takes it out the second.

That red unleashed a wave of criticism on social networks, where they describe the referee as exercising authority abuse in the match.

Boné chose to leave a message on his social networks. “That’s how difficult it is to compete, since I debuted in 2014 I’ve never been expelled from a match, today it’s my turn for the first time in an unfair way, I apologize to my teammates and to the people. I hope this doesn’t happen again and we can compete a fair and legal manner.

The video of the expulsion has already gone viral on social networks.

The truth is that I do not understand the red to Facundo Boné (Pasto) against America. I zoomed in on it and I don’t see that it says absolutely anything to Wilmar Roldán. pic.twitter.com/88b9UBTokJ – Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) October 22, 2022

