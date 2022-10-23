Sunday, October 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Wílmar Roldán, center of criticism for Boné’s expulsion: arbitral arrogance?

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
0


close

WÃlmar RoldÃ¡n, in the match between Estudiantes and Nacional de Montevideo.

Photo:

Staff Images / Conmebol

Wílmar Roldán, in the match between Estudiantes and Nacional de Montevideo.

The action was this Saturday in the match between America and Pasto.

the match between America and Pasto It was full of goals, with the scarlet victory 4-0, but it also had a controversial action that is the center of criticism.

It is about the attitude of the central judge Wilmar Roldanwhich had a controversial expulsion of the Pasto player, Facundo Boné.

Roldán’s arrogance?

The controversy is generated because the reason for the expulsion was not clear. In the video of the TV broadcast, it is not perceived that there is any offense on the part of the player, but the referee does not hesitate to show him the red card.

See also  Raspadori greets Sassuolo: "Thanks for everything, you will always be my family!"

It all started after a foul called by Roldan that generated the annoyance of Boné who protested for what he received the first yellow card. However, it is not perceived that the footballer rebukes the judge, when he takes it out the second.

That red unleashed a wave of criticism on social networks, where they describe the referee as exercising authority abuse in the match.

Boné chose to leave a message on his social networks. “That’s how difficult it is to compete, since I debuted in 2014 I’ve never been expelled from a match, today it’s my turn for the first time in an unfair way, I apologize to my teammates and to the people. I hope this doesn’t happen again and we can compete a fair and legal manner.

The video of the expulsion has already gone viral on social networks.

SPORT

See also  Boca Juniors vs Defense: day and time, TV, formations and more for the 4th round of the Professional League Cup

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Wílmar #Roldán #center #criticism #Bonés #expulsion #arbitral #arrogance

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Angela was paralyzed in 24 hours by a rare disease: 'I still thought: he's crazy! I have to go to my daughters'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result