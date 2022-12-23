Without a shadow of a doubt the Big Brother VIP is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. Over the past few hours Wilma Goich she became the protagonist of a gesture that displaced all the other tenants of the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Wilma Goich is without brakes at Big Brother VIP. The famous gieffina has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time it was the unexpected gesture what did he do towards Daniele Dal Moro.

Needless to say, the woman never hid hers affection for Daniele Dal Moro. It seems that the gieffina has taken a real one crush for the well-known entrepreneur. In light of this, the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy and the viewers of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini joke a lot about this fact because of their age difference.

However, over the last few hours, the woman has surprised everyone before going to bed in her bedroom. In detail, the gieffina gave a kiss stamped on the lips of the former tronista of Men and women. It was a gesture that no one would ever have expected, not even the person concerned.

In light of that episode, many viewers wondered what lies behind that kiss. Did Wilma Goich just want to show affection or is there something more to her? Knowing hers previous, it is rumored that the woman would like to show Daniele something that goes beyond a simple friendship. Alfonso Signorini will deal with this theme during the next episode of Big Brother VIP? We just have to find out!