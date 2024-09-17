The punishment of the brothers Marco and Gabriele Bianchi, who in September 2020 in Colleferro kicked and punched to death the twenty-one-year-old Willy Monteiro Duarte, must be re-discussed.

The decision taken by the The Court of Assizes of Appeal of Rome grants the two mitigating circumstancesthus causing the life sentence handed down in the first instance to fall, was taken following “a deficient analysis” characterised by “internal contradictions”.

They write it, in one hundred and seven pages, the judges of the Supreme Courtwhich last April 9th ​​annulled with referral, limited to the decisions on whether or not to grant mitigating circumstances, the sentence that inflicted 24 years of prison on the Bianchi brothers. And now, after the ruling of the Supreme Court, the two risk life imprisonment again.





Willy Monteiro Murder, Laura Roffo Marries Mario Pincarelli, One of the Murderers, in Prison: Who is the Girl? clear comai April 16, 2024

The facts of that night

On the night between September 5th and 6th, Willy Monteiro Duarte, after work, had joined some friends in a club in Colleferro. Right there, other guys started arguing: a wink, a kiss blown to another guy’s girlfriend. A fight broke out.

AND the Bianchi brothers, professional MMA fighters with a long series of legal troubles behind them for drugs and assaultare called to intervene in defense of their friends.

Willy has absolutely nothing to do with that matter.. But that boy on the ground, beaten by the gang, he knows well. And so he intervenes. He tries to defend him. Marco and Gabriele Bianchi, together with Mario Pincarelli and Francesco Belleggia, kill him. With a succession of punches and kicks to the head, neck, chestto the abdomen. Also struck while on the ground, now unconscious.





Gabriele Bianchi in Rebibbia: “I’m in charge here”. The life in prison of Willy Monteiro’s murderer April 11, 2024

The first conviction

The Court of Assizes of Frosinone, 4 July 2022, sentences the Bianchi brothers to life in prison. And denies the mitigating circumstances by referring to the modalities of the crime, to the context in which it developed. The first-instance judges emphasize the «multiple injuries caused to the helpless and unknown victim» and on the profile of the two defendants «burdened by pending charges for crimes related to violence, convicted of drug dealing, known in their context as thugspart of the chat “La gang dello scrocchio”, endowed with alarming personalities».

Then there is the attitude of the two after the crime, which the judges of the Supreme Court underline: «A behaviour – we read in the reasons – which demonstrates the absence of any critical review of their very serious deviant actions».





Willy Murder, New Trial for Bianchi Brothers: Extenuating Circumstances Removed. The Attorney General: “Aware of the Violence” Edward Izzo April 09, 2024

What the Court of Assizes of Appeal says

The reasoning of the Court of Appeal, however, is different.: the Bianchi brothers acted with “eventual intent” and not with “intentional intent”. In short: they didn’t want to kill.

According to the Court of Cassation, “the judges of the appeal focused on the intent underlying the action, but did not insert it into the complex context of elements”.

According to the Supreme Court, “it is not possible to understand” the reason why, in the second instance, the Bianchi brothers were recognized as having been granted the mitigating circumstance due to their “involvement in the initial conflict”.

A detail, we read in the one hundred and seven pages of reasons, which should have “highlighted the futile motive for the aggression”. The “competitive nature of the conduct», the timing and its development, then, show the «deadly modalities» of the crime.