Willyrex’s new business/style with NFTs is a bubble bursting in his face

Hey hello everyone here EarthGamer… commenting. We are with another episode of glitch and, well, today we are seeing the fall of an idol totally live, or what do you think, Vegeta?

do you remember? Willyrex? Well, it came back in the form of tokens…well, non-fungible tokens. Willyrex’s career took a major turn and it was almost overnight. With the explosion of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, the Spanish streamer decided to join and even ensure that it would only give interest to games of this type, along with its own line of illustrations.

Willy’s fixation was such that, not satisfied with beginning to devalue his channel, where now it barely exceeds 50 thousand views, he sought to convince more and more people of this business as if it were a technology.

And it’s OK. we all know that Guillermo Díaz Ibáñez is more than a streamer, he is also an entrepreneur. Entering the crypto world, like many other entrepreneurs, is a benefit for him. That is clear and for this reason this market values ​​in millions of dollars strings of bits for images of current flow on the Internet.

Until then it is understood. The rich do rich things, like joining clans and sects or inflating prices of anything. But Willy got all this wrong when he started talking about them as a revolutionary technology.

Willyrex changed its content to focus on NFTs

It’s true, the blockchain is one of the most important inventions of modern technology. The ability to provide a decentralized security network is wonderful. It really democratizes, at least, the data that we pour into this system.

However, the NFT phenomenon, and also that of cryptocurrencies, are very far from technology and are, of course, in the middle of Wallstreet, Gangnam, Ginza and the Chicago Loop.

The value acquired by these illustrations, which Willy himself has already said are ugly and do not have any kind of artistic character, only exists because it is given to him. People who buy NFTs are looking to resell them and raise their value, generating a financial bubble that will burst when the last buyer cannot sell.

Guillermo Díaz is no longer the same as before | Source: Willyrex

This is a problem? Of course it is, and in many ways, it’s enough just to see how Willy sinks in every tweet he posts on his account, or how the number of views drops in all his videos.

Finally, Willy asks us to understand that this is about property value. That an NFT is to imagine having the Mario Bros hat as if it were ours, but in the end, both your Zendaya skin like your cat eared helmet, no matter how much they are in a blockchain with your name, they will never be yours, as a star will never be yours.

