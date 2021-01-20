Warner Bros. has been developing a film focusing on the past of Willy Wonka. The famous chocolate maker first appeared in Roald Dahl’s novel and will return to the big screen, after two adaptations. Who will be chosen to interpret it?

The project was in development for almost five decades. In that time, several actors have played to bring young Wonka to life: Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover and Ezra Miller. However, Collider revealed that Tom Holland and Timothée Chamalet are the new studio favorites.

Despite the fact that the film is in pre-production, Warner Bros. has already scheduled its release date for next March 17, 2023. Now, fans can only wait to meet the chosen actor, because he would be responsible for the success of the film.

According to Variety, the studio plans to begin production in the next four months. Paul King will direct the script by Simon Rich, who will be inspired by Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

At the moment, the details of the plot are kept secret. However, fans are already wondering if the Oompa Loompas will appear since it is a story about Wonka’s origin.

What is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory about?

It tells the story of Charlie Bucket, a boy surrounded by extreme poverty. His destiny changes when he meets the eccentric Willy Wonka, owner of the chocolate factory near his house. Plus, along with four other wealthy teens, take a tour of the incredible company.