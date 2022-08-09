Willy, the friend of the Whites: “At the trial but they didn’t believe me”

The tragic death of Willy Monteirothe 21-year-old boy beaten to death a Colleferro on 6 September 2020 continues to be discussed, despite the heavy sentence to the detriment of the executors: i siblings Gabriele and Marco Whites to life imprisonment and friends Mario Pinciarelli and Francesco Bellaggia at 21 and 23 years respectively. The silence breaks – we read in Corriere della Sera – one of the Bianchi’s friends, here I’m even him in that square when Willy was killed. “I told the trial what I had seen but I was not listened tootherwise to life imprisonment there would also be Pincarelli And Bellaggia“. Omar Shabani, speaks for the first time and reveals some background.

“I was part of the group but – explains Shabani to Corriere – I’m not the one who has kicked Willy. I’m just a witness to that night. I have nothing to do with it. We weren’t there realized than the boy was dead“. He swears, then, that his life has changed:”I became a father and now I see things from another point of view. For everyone I am the friend of the Whites and consequently a little good. “That was one country brawl. You don’t know how it works in the squares of country. “Today he says that maybe he would go and see the whites in prison but cannot because “prejudiced“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

