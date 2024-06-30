Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the Georgian national team achieved the achievement of participating for the first time in the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024”, and after its historic victory over the Portuguese national team, in the third and final match in the group stage, it is now writing a new history by qualifying to play in the knockout stages, where it will face the Spanish national team in the round of 16.

This achievement did not come out of nowhere, but was supported by a “capable” French coach, the former international star Willy Sagnol (47 years old), a former Bayern Munich player, who was able to conquer a country with a population of no more than four million people.

The Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television Network reported in a report on this “savvy” Frenchman that some say as a joke that Sagnol deserves to erect a statue of him in one of the squares of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. They are really joking, but this joke could turn into a joke. A tangible reality, because since he assumed the task of technical leadership of the team in February 2021, he has created a comprehensive development revolution, despite the difficult circumstances at the time when the Corona pandemic was at its most dangerous, and he continued to work until he was able to form a strong team that could be relied upon to compete with the largest European teams, and indeed He succeeded in qualifying for Euro 2024, and he did not stop there, but rather qualified from his group to play for the first time in his history in the knockout rounds, facing one of the top European teams, Spain.

The network quoted Georgian midfielder Otar Ketishvili as saying: “Sagnol is the one who has made this development in the team and made it very strong. Every player knows his role precisely and how to prepare and train. He is also good at communicating with the players and preparing them psychologically and mentally, and this is something we need.” Ketishvili concluded his speech by saying: “I am completely confident that he will find the best way to face the Spanish team.”

As for Giorgi Mamardashvili, the giant goalkeeper, he says: The coach asks us to maintain the level we have reached, to continue playing in the same style and to remain strong defensively before we think about attacking.

Monte Carlo Sport said that Willy Sagnol has multiple tactical solutions and good knowledge of different playing methods, due to his work as an assistant coach for Bayern Munich, and he is also great on a human level.