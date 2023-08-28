Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:29



‘Forging color’ is the title of the Willy Ramos exhibition that, until October 1, can be seen at the Esteban Vicente Museum in Segovia. Painter, sculptor, engraver and ceramist linked to Murcia for family reasons, Ramos was born in 1954 in Pueblo Bello, a place nestled between mountains in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia. At fourteen he left his hometown and went to Spain, where he has lived ever since. But in his retina were engraved “the mountains, the rivers, the blue stones and the colorful and wild jungle” where he grew up.

Professor at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Polytechnic University of Valencia for thirty years, he combined teaching with intense artistic work, fully devoted to the practice of painting and sculpture.

The artist has shown his works in more than two hundred individual and collective exhibitions in galleries in Spain, the United States, Canada, Colombia, Italy, Germany and Ireland, among other countries. Some of his creations can be seen in the Salvador Allende Museum in Chile, the Bank of the Republic of Colombia and in the collection of the National Autonomous University of Mexico DF, among other institutions, as well as in public and private collections and foundations. Willy Ramos paints nature, and he does so with vibrant colours, either with oils, watercolors, pencil or charcoal, giving rise to exuberant works of great plastic beauty.

His style is deeply rooted in modern art, inspired by the joie de vivre of Henri Matisse, Albert Marquet, Raoul Dufy or Esteban Vicente, some of the Colombian ‘tutelary gods’.