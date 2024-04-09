The Court of Cassation could now confirm the appeal sentence (with mitigating circumstances, therefore) for the murder of Willy Monteiro or cancel it with a referral to a new trial.

The indictment of the deputy attorney general (pg) of the Supreme Court, Marco Dall'Olio, painted a chilling picture of the murder of Willy Monteiro Duarte. The blows inflicted by the Bianchi brothers and the other defendants are defined as “extremely violent” and “directed at vital points”. MMA fighting techniques against a thin body like Willy Monteiro's would demonstrate the awareness of the attackers.

For this reason, a request was made for the annulment of the appeal ruling which recognized the generic mitigating factors to the Bianchi brothers. There can be no mitigating factors, according to the indictment, in a case characterized by brutality, as in the beating and the knowledge in the murder of the young Willy Monteiro. According to Mr Dall'Olio, these circumstances must exclude the possibility of granting extenuating circumstances.

The murder of Willy Monteiro shook the entire country and shone a spotlight on the rampant problem of youth violence. There are many questions about the safety of our cities, especially inside and outside nightclubs, as other cases demonstrate. The need for greater protection of the most fragile people, young people, and places of aggregation, is becoming increasingly pressing.

The Supreme Court's request for a new appeal process, therefore, reopens the case and fuels the public debate on Italian justice. The extenuating circumstances appeared to many to be truly unacceptable.

How did the murder happen? The events take place at Colleferro, a provincial town near Rome, in a context of nightlife. Willy Monteiro was in the company of some friends when he was attacked for trivial reasons. Defending a targeted friend was fatal to him. Furthermore, the beating took place in a climate of substantial indifference on the part of many present.

The death of Willy Monteiro sparked a strong wave of indignation and pain in the local and national community. Numerous demonstrations were organized to demand justice and the family of the boy, only twenty-one when he died, received moving support from the citizens.

The Court of Cassation could now confirm the appeal sentence (with mitigating circumstances, therefore) or annul it with a referral to a new trial. In the event of a new trial, the Bianchi brothers could be sentenced tolife sentence.