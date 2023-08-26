Comfortable debut for Spain in the Basketball World Cup. As expected, La Familia solved their first match against the weak Ivory Coast (94-64) without any haste, just as Brazil had done previously against Iran (59-100), so in a scenario Also scheduled, they will meet against the ‘Verdeamarelo’ team on the second day with the first place in the group at stake.

Willy Hernangómez, who added 20 points before the break for a total of 22 and then rested, the success in the triple and a choral score solved a simple victory, marked by the distribution of minutes and the classic tests of less demanding duels. The other side of the coin, the turnovers and the poor success from the free throw line.

The uncertainty and doubts of the debut lasted a breath for Spain, which took time to impose its law based on foreign pitching and with an initial run of 9-0. Despite their physical exuberance, this African team is much less without Alex Poythress and Baskonista Matt Costello, two basic pieces in the qualifiers, whose absences place the Ivory Coast far from the great teams on the planet.

Spain Juan Núñez (3), Abrines (9), Parra (3), Juancho Hernangómez (11) and Willy Hernangómez (22) -initial quintet-; Alberto Díaz (2), Llull (2), Brizuela (8), Rudy Fernández (5), Claver (9), Aldama (8) and Garuba (12). See also Shakira: this is the expensive price of her look that went viral after encouraging her son 94 – 64 Ivory Coast Koné (11), Dadiet (4), Dally (10), Sidibe and Bah (2) -starting five-; Diabate (2), Moulare (5), Zouzoua (7), Mike Fofana (6), Vafessa Fofana (7), Abouo (9) and Tape (1). Partial:

24-17, 29-17, 20-13 and 21-17.

Referees:

Juan Fernández (Argentina), Andrés Bartel (Uruguay) and Yevgeniy Mikheyev (Kazakhstan). No deleted.

Incidents:

First day in group G of the Basketball World Cup played at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Without too much individual talent and with an evident lack of centimeters in the interior positions to stop the Spanish power in the paint, the Ivorian team was the first touchstone that every rival dreams of for the premiere. It was a day to tie the first victory without trouble and above all to let go on the floor of an entire World Cup.

Spain swelled to rebound and the dominance in the captures and a great percentage in the shot from three threatened to break the game at the first change. The unpredictable African team then reacted with a partial 0-8 led by losses. Typical mistakes from the premiere, understandable but not so much for the relentless Scariolo, who does not understand easy matches and does understand demanding tests for what is to come in this tournament.

The Italian twisted the gesture with the 20-17 and used ten of his twelve players in the first quarter, a clear symptom of the experimentation of the game. La Familia increased its revolutions in the final stretch of the first quarter and went seven up in the second quarter. Again Spain threatened to break the game but accumulated errors in attack and the Ivory Coast took advantage of it to reduce its deficit to 30-26. Again Scariolo’s touch of attention and reaction, this time forceful with Willy Hernangómez roaming freely in the paint and minutes for Llull at point guard, an interesting tactical detail that points to the Menorcan as an alternative in the direction of play.

Willy went to 20 points and Abrines showed his credentials as an instant shooter. In a seen and unseen Spain had already put the duel back on track (50-31). Not even for those reasons did Commander Scariolo relax, with a significant anger after an Ivorian triple that the coach judged as poorly defended. He demanded more intensity from his team back just before heading to the locker room with the duties of the first day well advanced.

ultimate relaxation



In case there was any doubt, Spain stormed after the break with three consecutive triples that dashed any Ivorian hope of a comeback. Halfway through the third set, the twelve Spanish players had already scored and the advantage was close to thirty (68-39) in a true offensive festival. Bazoumana Koné and Jean Philippe Dally supported their team as best they could, making up the result with the sentenced match. Comfort lowered the scoring rate and Spain relaxed and noted the free kick as a pending issue.

The final delivery blurred the Spanish statistics and allowed the African team to make up the result. Too many turnovers and another Scariolo timeout as a warning. Surely the transalpine was not completely satisfied, because the demand is also one of the hallmarks of La Familia. He will have to fine-tune against Brazil, in a duel that can lead the way to the quarterfinals.